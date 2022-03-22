Canton-Galva Teacher Arrested in Salina

A teacher from the Canton-Galva USD 419 school district is suspended after being arrested in Salina on possible child sex charges.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Barry Fritz was arrested on Thursday. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Aggravated indecent liberties w child; Offender =>18 fondle child <14

Aggravated indecent liberties w/ child; Offender =>18 cause child <14 to fondle

Fritz teaches P.E. at the elementary school in the Canton-Galva district.

The USD 419 superintendent told KWCH TV in Wichita Fritz is on administrative leave.