Canton-Galva hands Solomon first loss of 2022

SCORING PLAYS

Canton-Galva (1st, 8:57) – #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #2 Cason Mastre for 45 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion run by #4 Jett Vincent is good.) (CG 8-0)

Canton-Galva (1st, 5:32) – #7 Scott Robinson pass intended for #11 Spencer Krause. Intercepted by #4 Jett Vincent for a Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #6 Garrett Maltbie to #3 Lane McMannis is good.) (CG 16-0)

Canton-Galva (1st, 3:38) – #7 Scott Robinson pass intended for #11 Spencer Krause. Intercepted by #4 Jett Vincent for a Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #6 Garrett Maltbie to #25 TJ Koehn is good.) (CG 24-0)

Solomon (1st, 1:58) – #7 Scott Robinson pass complete to #11 Spencer Krause for 54 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #7 Scott Robinson to #11 Spencer Krause is no good.) (CG 24-6)

Canton-Galva (1st, 1:41) – #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #22 Wyatt Collins for 30 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion run by #4 Jett Vincent is good.) (CG 32-6)

Canton-Galva (1st, 0:27) – #7 Scott Robinson pass intended for #54 Lucas Newcomer. Intercepted by #4 Jett Vincent for a Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #6 Garrett Maltbie to #25 TJ Koehn is no good.) (CG 38-6)

Canton-Galva (2nd, 8:42) – #3 Lane McMannis runs for 25 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion run by #2 Cason Mastre is no good.) (CG 44-6)

Canton-Galva (2nd, 6:28) – #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #4 Jett Vincent for 7 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #6 Garrett Maltbie to #4 Jett Vincent is no good.) (CG 50-6)

Canton-Galva (2nd, 3:02) – #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #2 Cason Mastre for 34 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion run by #4 Jett Vincent is good.) (CG 58-6)

TEAM STAT COMPARISON

Canton-Galva / Solomon

Total Offense 207 / 62

Number of Plays 14 / 35

Yards per Play 14.8 / 1.8

Passing 158 / 76

Completions – Attempts 6 – 9 / 4 – 12

Yards per Pass 26.3 / 19.0

Touchdowns – Interceptions 4 – 0 / 1 – 3

Rushing 49 / -14

Rushing Attempts 5 / 23

Yards per Rush 9.8 / -0.6

Receiving 158 / 76

Receiving Completions 6 / 4

Yards per Catch 26.3 / 19.0

Penalties – Yards 6 – 63 / 4 – 30

Turnovers 0 / 4

Fumbles – Lost 0 – 0 / 1 – 1

Interceptions Thrown 0 / 3

Punting Attempts – Average Distance 0 – 0.0 / 3 – 32.3

Defensive Sacks – Yards 2 – 15 / 0 – 0

Time of Possession 00:17:32 / 00:18:28

Downs

First Downs 8 / 8

First Downs – Rushing 2 / 0

First Downs – Passing 6 / 5

First Downs – Penalties 0 / 3

Third Down Conversions/Attempts 1/2 (50.0%) / 3/9 (33.3%)

Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 1/1 (100.0%) / 2/3 (66.7%)

BOX SCORE

Team – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / T

Canton-Galva – 38 – 20 – 0 – 0 / 58

Solomon – 6 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 6