Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 62 °

Canton-Galva hands Solomon first loss of 2022

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 16, 2022

SCORING PLAYS

Canton-Galva (1st, 8:57) – #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #2 Cason Mastre for 45 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion run by #4 Jett Vincent is good.) (CG 8-0)

Canton-Galva (1st, 5:32) – #7 Scott Robinson pass intended for #11 Spencer Krause. Intercepted by #4 Jett Vincent for a Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #6 Garrett Maltbie to #3 Lane McMannis is good.) (CG 16-0)

Canton-Galva (1st, 3:38) – #7 Scott Robinson pass intended for #11 Spencer Krause. Intercepted by #4 Jett Vincent for a Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #6 Garrett Maltbie to #25 TJ Koehn is good.) (CG 24-0)

Solomon (1st, 1:58) – #7 Scott Robinson pass complete to #11 Spencer Krause for 54 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #7 Scott Robinson to #11 Spencer Krause is no good.) (CG 24-6)

Canton-Galva (1st, 1:41) – #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #22 Wyatt Collins for 30 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion run by #4 Jett Vincent is good.) (CG 32-6)

Canton-Galva (1st, 0:27) – #7 Scott Robinson pass intended for #54 Lucas Newcomer. Intercepted by #4 Jett Vincent for a Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #6 Garrett Maltbie to #25 TJ Koehn is no good.) (CG 38-6)

Canton-Galva (2nd, 8:42) – #3 Lane McMannis runs for 25 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion run by #2 Cason Mastre is no good.) (CG 44-6)

Canton-Galva (2nd, 6:28) – #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #4 Jett Vincent for 7 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion pass by #6 Garrett Maltbie to #4 Jett Vincent is no good.) (CG 50-6)

Canton-Galva (2nd, 3:02) – #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #2 Cason Mastre for 34 yards. Touchdown! (Two point conversion run by #4 Jett Vincent is good.) (CG 58-6)

 

TEAM STAT COMPARISON

Canton-Galva / Solomon
Total Offense  207 / 62
Number of Plays 14 / 35
Yards per Play 14.8 / 1.8
Passing 158 / 76
Completions – Attempts 6 – 9 / 4 – 12
Yards per Pass 26.3 / 19.0
Touchdowns – Interceptions 4 – 0 / 1 – 3
Rushing 49 / -14
Rushing Attempts 5 / 23
Yards per Rush 9.8 / -0.6
Receiving 158 / 76
Receiving Completions 6 / 4
Yards per Catch 26.3 / 19.0
Penalties – Yards 6 – 63 /  4 – 30
Turnovers 0 / 4
Fumbles – Lost 0 – 0 / 1 – 1
Interceptions Thrown 0 / 3
Punting Attempts – Average Distance 0 – 0.0 / 3 – 32.3
Defensive Sacks – Yards 2 – 15 / 0 – 0
Time of Possession 00:17:32 / 00:18:28
Downs
First Downs 8 / 8
First Downs – Rushing 2 / 0
First Downs – Passing 6 / 5
First Downs – Penalties 0 / 3
Third Down Conversions/Attempts 1/2 (50.0%) / 3/9 (33.3%)
Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 1/1 (100.0%) /  2/3 (66.7%)

 

BOX SCORE
Team – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / T
Canton-Galva – 38 – 20 – 0 – 0 / 58
Solomon – 6 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 6

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Canton-Galva hands Solomon first lo...

SCORING PLAYS Canton-Galva (1st, 8:57) - #6 Garrett Maltbie pass complete to #2 Cason Mastre for ...

September 16, 2022 Comments

Big game from Gross give Central a ...

Sports News

September 16, 2022

Wichita State Overpowers Dayton

Sports News

September 16, 2022

Football ready for tough task again...

Sports News

September 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Car Found
September 16, 2022Comments
Vehicle Thief Arrested
September 16, 2022Comments
Funding For Crime Victim ...
September 15, 2022Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
UPDATE: Switch-a-Roo Caug...
September 15, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra