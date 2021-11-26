Canning, Curing, Fermenting Class Planned

You can preserve your reservation to a unique class being offered by Salina Parks and Recreation.

According to the organization, canning, curing and fermenting are all old home specialties that have been around since the stone ages. Come learn how early civilizations utilized these techniques to stock there cupboards/caves/pyramids.

They will cold can produce, cure meat, and ferment some take home goodies that will be sure to interest your holiday guests.

This class will take place on Saturday, December 18th from 1pm until 3pm. It is for Adults and children ages 10 and older.

The cost is $15 per person and the deadline to register is November 30th.

Register in office or online at www.salinaparks.com under the Online Catalog.