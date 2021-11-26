Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 32 °

Canning, Curing, Fermenting Class Planned

Todd PittengerNovember 26, 2021

You can preserve your reservation to a unique class being offered by Salina Parks and Recreation.

According to the organization, canning, curing and fermenting are all old home specialties that have been around since the stone ages. Come learn how early civilizations utilized these techniques to stock there cupboards/caves/pyramids.

They will cold can produce, cure meat, and ferment some take home goodies that will be sure to interest your holiday guests.

This class will take place on Saturday, December 18th from 1pm until 3pm. It is for Adults and children ages 10 and older.

The cost is $15 per person and the deadline to register is November 30th.

Register in office or online at www.salinaparks.com under the Online Catalog.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Art Auction to Benefit Relay For Li...

A Salina organization who is dedicated to the fight against cancer is using an art auction to raise ...

November 26, 2021 Comments

Canning, Curing, Fermenting Class P...

Kansas News

November 26, 2021

VIDEO: Tips Sought in Shots Fired C...

Top News

November 26, 2021

Salina Post Office Anticipates Holi...

Top News

November 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Art Auction to Benefit Re...
November 26, 2021Comments
Canning, Curing, Fermenti...
November 26, 2021Comments
Fill the Dump Truck Toy D...
November 26, 2021Comments
VIDEO: Second Helping of ...
November 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices