Candy Canes and Airplanes Landing Saturday

That Jolly Old Elf will be landing at the Salina Regional Airport Saturday for a special event. Young and old alike can explore all things aviation at Candy Canes and Airplanes, and welcome Santa to Salina.

The Kansas State University Salina Campus hosts Candy Canes and Airplanes every year on the first Saturday in December. This community event aims to bring the joy of the holiday season and the excitement of aviation and other K-State disciplines to young minds by inspiring creativity, deeper thinking, and curiosity through creative hands-on activities and crafts, as well as an introduction to aviation through a flight simulator and other aviation activities.

See K-State and civilian aircraft and participate in activities hosted by K-State Salina student clubs, including:

Holiday-themed aircraft display

Ornament decoration

Writing letters to Santa

Santa flies in at 3:15 p.m

This event is free and open to the public, donations are greatly appreciated to help fund Candy Canes and Airplanes next year.

Candy Canes and Airplanes is this Saturday at Hangar 600, 2720 Arnold Ave from 1 – 4. Santa arrives at 3:15.