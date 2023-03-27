Candiotti, Ingram Double-Up on Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State right-handed pitcher Clark Candiotti and outfielder Chuck Ingram were selected to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, the conference announced Monday. This is the second such selection of the season for each player; Candiotti was selected on March 13 and Ingram on March 20.

Candiotti set a new season high with nine strikeouts on Friday against UMass, earning the win with six solid innings. The righty allowed six hits and one run, holding the Minutemen off the scoreboard over his final five innings of work. Candiotti also recorded his first pick off of the season to end the first inning.

Candiotti’s season record now stands at 2-2 with a 3.73 ERA. He has struck out 36 in 31.1 innings while walking only seven, an incredible 5.1:1 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

Ingram has been one of college baseball’s hottest hitters over the month of March, recording eight multi-hit games in that stretch to raise his batting average to its present .337 mark. Over the course of five games this week, the junior outfielder went 10-for-21 (.476) with three doubles, one triple, and two home runs. Ingram scored five runs and drove in five others, in addition to several impressive defensive plays.

Ingram bludgeoned UMass with eight hits in 13 at-bats, including home runs in each of the first two games of the series. His season slugging percentage has jumped to .614, a 32 point bump from his All-Conference campaign in 2022.

The Shockers head downtown on Tuesday for a matchup with Oklahoma at Riverfront Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.