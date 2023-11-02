Candidates Zimmerman, Gebhardt on KSAL

With the November 7th elections coming up next week, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat on the USD 305 School Board.

Ann Zimmerman and Paul Gebhardt Jr. joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday for our “Candidate Conversations.”

Zimmerman and Gebhardt fielded questions on a range of topics from behavioral issues in the classroom to school funding to listening to parents and concerned citizens on curriculum and book choices.

Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.

Join us at 8:15am Friday, November 3 to hear from Dana Kossow and Mark Bandre’ as we conclude our on-air forum for the “at large” school board seats.