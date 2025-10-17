Candidates Lenkiewicz, Hardy on KSAL

With the November 4th elections just a little over two weeks away, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat on the City Commission in Salina.

Greg Lenkiewicz and Randall Hardy joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Friday for our “Candidate Conversations.”

The two fielded questions on a range of issues from the Cozy Inn lawsuit, mill levy rates and the influence of the commission on city issues. Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.

Join us next week to hear from candidates who are running for a seat on the USD 305 School Board.

