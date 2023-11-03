Candidates Kossow, Bandre’ on KSAL

With the November 7th elections coming up next week, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat on the USD 305 School Board.

Dana Kossow and Mark Bandre’ joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Friday for our final segment of “Candidate Conversations.”

Kossow and Bandre’ fielded questions on a range of topics from navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic to keeping qualified staff in the district to commenting on vouchers and school choice.

Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.

NOTE: Candidate Scott Gardner was scheduled to be a part of the discussion but was unable to attend.