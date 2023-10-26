Candidates Klingenberg, Farber on KSAL

With the November 7th elections just two weeks away, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat on the City Commission in Salina.

Robert Klingenberg and Chad Farber joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Thursday for our “Candidate Conversations.”

Klingenberg and Farber fielded questions on a range of issues from child care, Salina’s homeless population and whether to upend the current city manager / city commission model of government – for a mayoral race with individual candidates representing specific districts or wards.

Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.

Next week, join us at 8:15am Thursday and Friday to hear from candidates running for the USD 305 School Board.