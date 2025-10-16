Candidates Davis, Price on KSAL

With the November 4th elections just a little over two weeks away, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat on the City Commission in Salina.

Dr. Trent Davis and John Price joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Thursday for our “Candidate Conversations.”

The two fielded questions on a range of issues from mill levy rates, affordable housing and bi-monthly city meetings. Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.

Join us at 8:15am Friday, October 17th to hear from candidates, Greg Lenkiewicz and Randall Hardy.

