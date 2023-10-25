Candidates Davis, Ivey on KSAL

With the November 7th elections just two weeks away, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat on the City Commission in Salina.

Dr. Trent Davis and Jerry Ivey II joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday for our “Candidate Conversations.”

Davis and Ivey fielded questions on a range of issues from child care, strategies for retaining qualified employees in Salina and whether the city public meetings be shrunk down from four a month to only two.

Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.

Join us at 8:15am Thursday, October 26th to hear from candidates, Chad Farber and Robert Klingenberg.