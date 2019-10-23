Candidate Forum Thursday Night

A candidates forum for USD 305 School Board and Salina City Commission Candidates will be held this week. The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters will co-host the event Thursday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., in the Chamber’s Visit Salina Annex, located at 120 W. Ash.

Two sessions will be held. The first session will run from 6:00 – 7:25 p.m. and feature candidates for USD 305 School Board. The second session will run from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. and feature candidates for Salina City Commission.

The forum will be moderated by Joyce Volk, Chairwoman of the Board of the Chamber, and Margaret Wyatt of the Salina League of Women Voters.

The format of the forum will consist of one-minute opening remarks by each candidate, questions from local media representatives, written questions from the audience, and one-minute closing remarks by each candidate. In order to cover as many topics as possible, Candidates will have one minute to answer questions.

In addition, hard copies of candidate profiles on all of the candidates are available at the Saline County Clerk’s office, the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, and on both the Chamber and Salina League of Women Voters websites at https://www.salinakansas.org/salina-candidates-forum.html and https://www.lwvsalina.org/elections-and-voting/candidate-profiles/. Copies will also be available at the forum.

The forum is free and open to the public and will also be broadcast by Salina Media Connection.