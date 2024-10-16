A candidate forum is planned in Salina this weekend.

According to the Salina League of Women Voters, you can meet candidates during a candidate forum planned for Sunday from 1:30 till 3:30 in downtown Salina at the Watson Room inside the Stiefel Theatre.

Candidates appearing on the Saline County Ballot in contested races have been invited to attend this event. If they declined to be present, they were then invited to send a representative or a written statement.

Candidates who will participate include:

Clarke Sanders and Lori Blake, 69th District House

John Baker, 24th Senate, JR Claeys not appearing

Annie Grevas (proxy providing opening/closing statement) and Kathleen Malone Crouch, 2nd District County Commissioner.