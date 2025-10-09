Candidate Forum Event Planned

Ahead of the upcoming general election, a candidate forum is planned in Salina this weekend. You can meet the candidates during a forum planned for Sunday in downtown Salina at the Watson Room inside the Stiefel Theatre.
The forum, hosed by the League of Women Voters, will include candidates running for the three open City Commission positions and the three USD 305 School Board positions. All candidates have been invited to participate. They include:
Salina City Commission
- Keith Cooper
- Trent W Davis
- Randall R Hardy
- Johnnie A (JAK) Keller
- Dean Klenda
- Greg Lenkiewicz
- Bill Longbine
- John C Price
- Doug Rempp
Salina USD 305
- Amy Freelove
- Gabe Grant
- Dana Johnson
- Rebecca Lynn Norlin
- Bonnie Schamberger
Salina USD 305 School Board Candidates will answer media and audience questions first, and then Salina City Commission Candidates will answer media and audience questions.
The candidate forum will begin at 2:00 Sunday afternoon.
The general election is Tuesday, November 4th.