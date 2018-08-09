Cancer Screening Event Planned

Free screenings for skin and prostate cancer will be held next week.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, screenings will be available from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Appointments for the event are required and can be made by calling (785) 452-4848. Space is limited.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer found in both men and women. People of all ages should have moles and other unusual skin changes evaluated by a professional.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men behind lung cancer.

The prostate cancer screening is for men age 50 to 75 and includes a PSA blood test and physical exam. Prior to testing men will have the opportunity to consult with a urologist to help decide if the screening is appropriate and desirable.

Both skin and prostate cancers can be cured if found early.

The event is sponsored by the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, Salina Family Healthcare Center, Heartland Dermatology and Midwest Cancer Alliance. Prostate screenings are underwritten by Mark and Jane Berkley through the Salina Regional Health Foundation.