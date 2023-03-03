Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 33 °

Cancer Radiothon Into Day 2

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2023

Two Salina radio stations are into the second day of a two-day effort to raise funds in the fight against childhood cancer. Meridian Media radio stations Y 93.7 and FM 104.9 are hosting a two-day radiothon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

All money collected during the radiothon will go to St. Jude, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude’s childhood cancer mission would not be possible without public support.  The radio station effort to collect money continues Friday through 7:00 in the evening.

——

To Make a Donation:  Click Here.

St. Jude Online

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

GAME PREVIEW // 11/11 K-State Concl...

GAME 31 11/11 KANSAS STATE (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) at WEST VIRGINIA (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) Saturday, Mar...

March 3, 2023 Comments

No. 3 Kansas to Face No. 9 Texas Sa...

Sports News

March 3, 2023

Flag Football picks up first wins o...

Sports News

March 3, 2023

Men’s Basketball headed to Wi...

Sports News

March 3, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Woman Sentenced Fo...
March 3, 2023Comments
South Senior is Merit Sch...
March 3, 2023Comments
Claeys Amendment Would Ba...
March 3, 2023Comments
Art Center Gala Raises $7...
March 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra