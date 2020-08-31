Cancer Event Cancelled; Support Still Needed

The sixth annual Fe For A Cure 5K Race/Walk benefiting patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, planned for September 19, has been cancelled due to Covid-19. Organizers say, however, cancer doesn’t stop for Covid, and local patients still need support.

“With the number of cancer patients, survivors, family members and friends who have historically attended this event, we can’t in good conscience have an in-person gathering this year – especially considering the number of attendees we host with compromised immunities,” said Tom Martin, executive director of the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “We hope to bring this event back next year to raise awareness for the impact of cancer on our community and region and support for our patients.”

Those who would like to support patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center can mail checks to the Salina Regional Health Foundation, P.O. Box 618, Salina, KS 67402-0618 or donations can be given online at FeForACure.com or through the Tammy Walker Cancer Center’s Facebook page.