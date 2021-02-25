Campus Pulls Away to Defeat South Boys

Campus 66, South 50

The final score was not indicative of how competitive the Cougars were on the road Thursday against the 6A No. 4 Campus Colts. A combination of cold perimeter shooting by South and Campus’ ability to secure multiple offensive rebounds allowed the hosts to keep the Cougars at bay down the stretch.

Both teams were hot offensively to start the game. Campus would score, and South would answer right back. But eventually, a couple of turnovers forced by the Colts allowed them to build a lead.

Campus led 21-15 after the first quarter and then both defenses settled in. The Cougars were patient on offense but Campus’ ball pressure and post defense was relentless and made it difficult for South to operate. Still, the Cougars only found themselves trailing 32-25 at the half.

The Colts got five quick points to start the third quarter, prompting head coach Jason Hooper to take a timeout. His group responded with five straight points to bring the margin back down to seven. However, the Cougars would hit a drought offensively and Campus scored the final eight points of the period and led 45-30 heading to the fourth.

South would start the final quarter with the first six points as part of an 8-1 run to get within eight. But the three-headed monster of Sterling Chapman, Jaydon Hall and Stevie Strong kept the Colts from feeling too much game pressure in the second half. The three combined for 64 of Campus’ 66 points. Hall hit four threes and scored 22, Chapman had 21 and Strong scored 21 on only two made field goals. He was a remarkable 16 for 16 at the foul line. Down the stretch, the ball found Strong and he converted every opportunity for Campus (16-2).

Josh Jordan did his best to try and help the Cougars come back, he scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth. Colin Schreiber was the only other Cougar in double figures, he finished with ten.

South (14-4) now will look quickly to Friday’s regular season finale at home versus Goddard.