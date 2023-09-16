Campus holds off Salina South, 35-27

The Haysville Campus Colts held off the Salina South Cougars late, to hold on to win 35-27 at Salina Stadium.

Campus got the scoring started with a 75-yard drive that ended with a Gio Delgaudio 3-yard touchdown run to put the Colts up 7-0. Salina South would answer with a 57-yard TD pass from Layson Sajdak to Jaxon Myers to even the score. Salina South would stop the Colts and get the ball back and score on an impressive 26-yard touchdown run from Carson Power. Campus quarterback Drake McPherson would score one of his 3 touchdowns on a 38-yard run to even the score at 14. South would respond with a 9-play drive that ended on a 4th down, 3-yard touchdown run by Power. Salina South would miss the extra point. Drake McPherson would score on a 20-yard touchdown run with 2:31 left before halftime to take the lead. Cougars would get the ball back, but an interception by Layson Sajdak set up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Drake McPherson to Camden Schroeder for the Colts.

Campus would take a 28-20 lead into halftime. Cougars got the ball to start the 3rd quarter but turned it over on their first drive of the half. Campus and South would trade punts following. Drake McPherson would then score his third touchdown on the night from 10 yards out. This score was set up by a 40-yard run from Delgaudio and a 20-yard run from Schroeder. Salina South on their next possession would get a 50-yard run for Layson Sajdak and he would punch it in a few plays later from 10 yards out to make it 35-27. The Cougars would stop the Colts on 4th down to get the ball back but Salina South would not be able to capitalize as they would turn the ball back over on four straight downs. Campus would then run out the clock on their next possession to hold on to the victory.

H&R Block of the Game: Derrick Vargas

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Layson Sajdak

Box Score

Haysville Campus 7 – 21 – 7 – 0 / 35

Salina South 7 – 13 – 0 – 7 / 27