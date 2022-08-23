Campus Crunch

Kansas Wesleyan University is in bloom with students on campus this fall semester.

KWU President Dr. Matthew Thompson joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the historic numbers which boasts 874 students enrolled for academics – while 492 are living in campus housing.

The escalation has caused a slight crunch for a handful of Coyotes to find a place to stay.

Over the summer, Kansas Wesleyan completed a renovation project at Wesley Hall and Dr. Thompson added there is a plan in place to keep pace with the growth.

The total number of 874 students includes 744 full-time undergraduates. Overall, KWU’s new undergraduate student count grew from 313 last year to 349 in Friday’s announcement. The MBA program is up 28.8%, going from 52 students to 67 this year, and the 492 students in campus housing are believed to be the most in school history.