Campus Crunch

Jeff GarretsonAugust 23, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan University is in bloom with students on campus this fall semester.

KWU President Dr. Matthew Thompson joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the historic numbers which boasts 874 students enrolled for academics – while 492 are living in campus housing.

The escalation has caused a slight crunch for a handful of Coyotes to find a place to stay.

 

Over the summer, Kansas Wesleyan completed a renovation project at Wesley Hall and Dr. Thompson added there is a plan in place to keep pace with the growth.

 

 

The total number of 874 students includes 744 full-time undergraduates. Overall, KWU’s new undergraduate student count grew from 313 last year to 349 in Friday’s announcement. The MBA program is up 28.8%, going from 52 students to 67 this year, and the 492 students in campus housing are believed to be the most in school history.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

