Investigators are looking for a camper trailer that was stolen off the street in central Salina.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, a red, 2015 Jayco Camper was hooked up and stolen from the 100 block of S. 4th Street.

The owner told officers the camper, which is valued at $12,000, was stolen sometime between May 22 and May 28.

The pull behind camper has Kansas tag: 942 HUT.