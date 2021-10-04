Camper Stolen, Located in Junction City

A camper belonging to a Salina man is back in possession of its owner after a series of events over the weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between the afternoon of Oct. 2 and the morning of Oct. 3, a 2019 Jayco Feather camper was stolen from a storage lot at the 3400 block of Canterbury Drive.

A relative of the owner called him on Sunday to tell him that his camper was in Junction City, but a stranger was pulling it. That’s when the owner, 52-year-old Kevin Keller of Salina, notified police.

Junction City police then pulled over the suspect, who was later identified as 38-year-old Braden Cunningham of Wichita. Not only was the camper allegedly stolen, but so was the pickup truck that Cunningham was using to pull the camper.

Back in Salina, the owner of the storage lot that the camper was taken from reported that one of the gates was opened without permission, and the lock was missing.

When Cunningham was arrested, he was allegedly in possession of the missing lock from the storage lot.

The $25,000 camper was returned to Keller.

Cunningham is facing possible charges of misdemeanor theft, felony theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.