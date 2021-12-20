Camper, Mower Taken in Theft

Several things, including a camper and mower, have been stolen from Bridgeport.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 50-year-old McPherson man reported on Friday that some of his property had gone missing since Aug. 1, and some other things had been damaged.

The items were stored in or near a garage at 144 S. Main St. in Bridgeport. A 2006 Rockwood Roo camper parked outside and valued at $15,000 was the biggest thing stolen. The garage was also entered, and three catalytic converters were taken off of three vehicles parked inside. One of the vehicles also had its windows broken.

The mower, a DR Power walk-behind model, as well as two large vehicle battery chargers also turned up missing.

The total in losses and damages amounts to an estimated $20,980.