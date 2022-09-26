Salina, KS

Camper Fire Suppressed

KSAL StaffSeptember 26, 2022

Firefighters were called to help quell a small grass fire after a bumper pull camper experienced an electrical issue that sparked the blaze.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a crew from Rural Fire District #3 responded to a camper fire on Saturday afternoon around 3:40pm near the intersection of Brookville and Humbargar Roads.

Deputies say pieces of the 1979 Executive brand camper broke off into the ditch, sparking a couple of small grass fires.

No one was injured. The camper is owned by James Pearson of Tescott.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

