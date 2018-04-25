Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 35 °

Camper Damaged In Fire

Jeremy BohnApril 25, 2018

The Saline Country Sheriff’s Office responded to a camper trailer fire in northeast Saline County on Tuesday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were dispatched to 3596 E. Humbarger Rd. at 9:22 a.m. on Tuesday due to a camper that had caught fire in front of a residence.

50-year-old Jeffrey Turner, owner of the camper, was checking on an electrical issue with the camper parked in front of his home when he flipped a breaker and heard a noise. When Turner went outside to check, he saw flames going up the side of the camper.

The camper trailer is a 2016 Grand Design Momentum valued at $75,000. $10,000 worth of damage was done to the driver’s side to both the exterior and interior.

Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District #5 responded to the fire.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Pizza Hut Museum Opens on WSU Campu...

A museum dedicated to the historical, cultural and entrepreneurial story of Pizza Hut opened Wednesd...

April 25, 2018 Comments

Ness County Sheriff Facing Federal ...

Kansas News

April 25, 2018

CityGo Stop Closed During Construct...

Kansas News

April 25, 2018

Festival Button Sales to Begin

Top News

April 25, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pizza Hut Museum Opens on...
April 25, 2018Comments
Ness County Sheriff Facin...
April 25, 2018Comments
CityGo Stop Closed During...
April 25, 2018Comments
Camper Damaged In Fire
April 25, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH