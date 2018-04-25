Camper Damaged In Fire

The Saline Country Sheriff’s Office responded to a camper trailer fire in northeast Saline County on Tuesday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were dispatched to 3596 E. Humbarger Rd. at 9:22 a.m. on Tuesday due to a camper that had caught fire in front of a residence.

50-year-old Jeffrey Turner, owner of the camper, was checking on an electrical issue with the camper parked in front of his home when he flipped a breaker and heard a noise. When Turner went outside to check, he saw flames going up the side of the camper.

The camper trailer is a 2016 Grand Design Momentum valued at $75,000. $10,000 worth of damage was done to the driver’s side to both the exterior and interior.

Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District #5 responded to the fire.