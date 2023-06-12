Camp Shows Girls New Career Opportunities

High school girls attending the MAGIC summer camp in Topeka this week are learning some new tricks about career opportunities in numerous construction and transportation fields.

MAGIC (Mentoring a Girl in Construction) introduces high school girls age 14 or older to trade skill occupations such as carpentry, safety, electrical and highway construction and gives them a chance to learn from women already succeeding in these jobs. The event runs from today until Friday, June 16, and is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“It’s important to show young women who will soon be entering the work force these job opportunities in previously non-traditional fields, said KDOT Civil Rights Administrator Doria Watson. “This camp gives students’ self-confidence as they explore new career possibilities they may not have considered before.”

A total of 19 high school girls from Topeka and surrounding areas are taking part in the MAGIC camp. Students will visit places such as a Wildcat Construction highway construction project, KBS Constructors, KDOT Materials and Research Center, Whiteline CDL, Kansas Highway Patrol, 190th Refueling Wing and Billard Air Control Tower.

In addition, the participants will take part in hands-on training and basic construction as well as learn about various modes of transportation and safety. Acting Secretary Calvin Reed will speak to the students on the final day. In addition, a Women in Transportation roundtable will take place where the students can listen and ask questions from women working in different areas of the transportation industry.

“These activities help students build leadership and team-oriented skills as they discover occupational options they may not otherwise have had a chance to learn about,” Watson said.