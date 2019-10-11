Camaro Vandalized in Downtown

Salina Police are looking through street cam surveillance videos to see if they can identify a person who scratched up a car on Santa Fe Avenue Thursday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime during the Joan Jett concert, someone scratched a word into the roof of a 2017 Chevy Camaro and kicked a dent into the passenger side door while the car was parked in the 200 block of South Santa Fe.

The 47-year-old victim discovered the damage as she exited the Stiefel Theatre around 10pm.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.