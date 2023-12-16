Calving Schools to be Held

In anticipation of calving season, Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January.

The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations.

Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said the goals of the event are to increase knowledge and practical skills, and to increase the number of live calves born if they need assistance.

The schools will also share tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow or heifer. Presenters will demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model.

“Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season,” Tarpoff said. “We will demonstrate building a proper calving kit, then discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call your vet for help if things are not going well, and how to care for the newborn calf. It’s an excellent program regardless of one’s experience level.”

The meetings will have other timely educational topics determined by each location.

Meetings scheduled include:



Thursday, Jan, 4, evening, Stafford County Annex, St. John, Kansas; RSVP to 21 Central District Extension Offices at Stafford County office, 620-549-3502; or the Kinsley office, 620-659-2149, or email [email protected] .

. Tuesday, Jan. 9, evening, Haskell County Fairgrounds, Sublette, Kansas; RSVP to Wild West Extension office at Stevens County Office, 620-544-4359, or email [email protected] .

. Thursday, Jan. 11, evening, Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, Holton, Kansas; RSVP to Meadowlark Extension Holton office at 785-364-4125, [email protected] , or https://tinyurl.com/ksucalvingschoolholton.

Thursday, Jan. 18, evening, West Elk School, Howard, Kansas; RSVP to Rolling Prairie Extension office at 620-374-2174, or email [email protected].

More information about the K-State calving schools is available at KSUBeef.org.