Calving Schools to be Held

In anticipation of calving season, Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and Kansas State University Extension are planning a series of calving schools beginning in December and continuing through January.

The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process, and tips to handle difficult calving situations.

A.J. Tarpoff, K-State Extension beef veterinarian, said the events aim to increase knowledge and practical skills, as well as increase the number of live calves born if they need assistance.

The schools will also share tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow or heifer. Presenters will demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model.

“Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season,” Tarpoff said. “We will discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call your vet for help if things are not going well. We will also discuss calf care early in life. It’s an excellent program regardless of experience level.”

The meetings will have other timely educational topics determined by each location.

Meetings scheduled include:

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 5:15 p.m. Gardiner Angus Ranch Marketing Center, Ashland. RSVP to Clark County Extension office at 620-635-2811, [email protected] .

. Wednesday, Dec. 17, evening. J.A. Haas Building, Larned. RSVP to Pawnee County Extension office at 620-285-6901, [email protected] .

. Wednesday, Jan. 7, evening. Neosho Valley Event Center, Erie. RSVP to Southwind District at 620-365-2242, [email protected] .

. Tuesday, Jan. 13, evening. Miami County Fairgrounds, Paola. RSVP to Marais des Cygnes Extension District office at 913-294-4306.

Thursday, Jan. 15, evening. CAB Building, Sharon Springs. RSVP to Sunflower District Extension at 785-332-3171 or Greeley County Extension at 620-376-4284.

More information and updates about the Calving Schools as well as local fliers will be available at KSUBeef.org.