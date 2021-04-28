Calves Killed, Building Destroyed By Fire

Numerous equipment and tools are lost, as well as calves killed, in a structure fire in west Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 3 responded to a building on fire in the 2500 block of S. Reese Rd. at 5:10 p.m., Tuesday.

A 50 foot by 40 foot, metal building had gone up in flames and by the time authorities arrived, the structure–and its contents–were a complete loss.

Inside of the building were two 3-month-old calves who were killed. Also destroyed by the blaze were some tools and farm equipment.

The owner is John Souard, rural Brookville. He believes that a faulty refrigerator could be the cause of the fire.

Total loss is $24,000.