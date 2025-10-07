Calling All Artists and Designers

By Todd Pittenger October 7, 2025

The Salina Art Center is inviting area artists and designers to be a part of a gala event.

The art center is crating a world of Monet’s water lilies, garden blooms, and Bridgerton-era romance as they reimagine their annual fashion show gala through the lens of In Bloom: A Garden Gala.

They are seeking 15 visionary artists or designers to create one-of-a-kind couture looks for a runway event filled with whimsy, elegance, and theatrical flair—all in support of Salina Art Center’s vibrant arts programming.

This is a fashion show-only event with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres (no seated dinner), and a festive after party to follow. Guests will mix, mingle, and marvel as your designs grace the runway in an unforgettable night of wearable art.

SELECTED ARTISTS WILL RECEIVE:

  • A $300 stipend to support material costs
  • One night hotel stay in Salina on January 31, 2026
  • Pre-show meal for designers and models
  • Admission to the Gala After Party

AWARDS + EXHIBITION

Voting for favorite design will take place online and during the gala. Every $1 donation equals one vote, and all funds raised go directly toward Salina Art Center’s exhibitions, education programs, and community events.

  • The artist/designer with the most votes will win a $1,000 prize.
  • The top five vote-getting designs will be displayed at Salina Art Center from February 11 – March 30, 2026.

KEY DEADLINES

October 7 – Call for Artists goes live. Artists may email their intent to participate and ask questions.

November 7 – Application deadline. Submit:

Initial sketches (PNG or JPEG)

List of proposed materials

Short artist bio

November 15 – Artists selected + virtual Artist Draft with sponsors.

November 22 – Signed contracts due. Stipends distributed. Artists begin fabrication.

December 10 – Final sketches due for marketing. SAC connects artists with sponsors.

January 3 – Completed garment photos + materials list updates due.

January 10 – Voting links go live. Artists begin sharing.

January 20 – Submit final artist bio + runway description for emcee. SAC provides final logistics.

January 31 – Garden Party Gala Fashion Show + After Party

DESIGN GUIDELINES

  • Fashion must align with the “Garden Party” theme, blending art, storytelling, and movement. Think floral drama, Regency elegance, Impressionist fantasy—or something entirely unexpected within those bounds.
  • Designs must be able to fit through standard doorways and allow models to ascend/descend three steps.
  • Artists are responsible for recruiting their own models (or may model their own design).
  • This is a charitable event. Photos, videos, and artist information will be used in event marketing and promotions.
  • We encourage the use of unexpected or non-conventional materials! Historically, the most eye-catching and memorable designs (and vote-getters!) have incorporated inventive, surprising elements.

QUESTIONS? READY TO APPLY?

Email [email protected] with subject line: GALA FASHION 2026

 
