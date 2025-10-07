Calling All Artists and Designers

The Salina Art Center is inviting area artists and designers to be a part of a gala event. The art center is crating a world of Monet’s water lilies, garden blooms, and Bridgerton-era romance as they reimagine their annual fashion show gala through the lens of In Bloom: A Garden Gala. They are seeking 15 visionary artists or designers to create one-of-a-kind couture looks for a runway event filled with whimsy, elegance, and theatrical flair—all in support of Salina Art Center’s vibrant arts programming. This is a fashion show-only event with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres (no seated dinner), and a festive after party to follow. Guests will mix, mingle, and marvel as your designs grace the runway in an unforgettable night of wearable art. SELECTED ARTISTS WILL RECEIVE: A $300 stipend to support material costs

One night hotel stay in Salina on January 31, 2026

Pre-show meal for designers and models

Admission to the Gala After Party AWARDS + EXHIBITION Voting for favorite design will take place online and during the gala. Every $1 donation equals one vote, and all funds raised go directly toward Salina Art Center’s exhibitions, education programs, and community events. The artist/designer with the most votes will win a $1,000 prize.

The top five vote-getting designs will be displayed at Salina Art Center from February 11 – March 30, 2026. KEY DEADLINES October 7 – Call for Artists goes live. Artists may email their intent to participate and ask questions. November 7 – Application deadline. Submit: Initial sketches (PNG or JPEG) List of proposed materials Short artist bio November 15 – Artists selected + virtual Artist Draft with sponsors. November 22 – Signed contracts due. Stipends distributed. Artists begin fabrication. December 10 – Final sketches due for marketing. SAC connects artists with sponsors. January 3 – Completed garment photos + materials list updates due. January 10 – Voting links go live. Artists begin sharing. January 20 – Submit final artist bio + runway description for emcee. SAC provides final logistics. January 31 – Garden Party Gala Fashion Show + After Party DESIGN GUIDELINES Fashion must align with the “Garden Party” theme, blending art, storytelling, and movement. Think floral drama, Regency elegance, Impressionist fantasy—or something entirely unexpected within those bounds.

Designs must be able to fit through standard doorways and allow models to ascend/descend three steps.

Artists are responsible for recruiting their own models (or may model their own design).

This is a charitable event. Photos, videos, and artist information will be used in event marketing and promotions.

We encourage the use of unexpected or non-conventional materials! Historically, the most eye-catching and memorable designs (and vote-getters!) have incorporated inventive, surprising elements. QUESTIONS? READY TO APPLY? Email [email protected] with subject line: GALA FASHION 2026