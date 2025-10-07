Calling All Artists and Designers

|The Salina Art Center is inviting area artists and designers to be a part of a gala event.
The art center is crating a world of Monet’s water lilies, garden blooms, and Bridgerton-era romance as they reimagine their annual fashion show gala through the lens of In Bloom: A Garden Gala.
They are seeking 15 visionary artists or designers to create one-of-a-kind couture looks for a runway event filled with whimsy, elegance, and theatrical flair—all in support of Salina Art Center’s vibrant arts programming.
This is a fashion show-only event with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres (no seated dinner), and a festive after party to follow. Guests will mix, mingle, and marvel as your designs grace the runway in an unforgettable night of wearable art.
SELECTED ARTISTS WILL RECEIVE:
- A $300 stipend to support material costs
- One night hotel stay in Salina on January 31, 2026
- Pre-show meal for designers and models
- Admission to the Gala After Party
AWARDS + EXHIBITION
Voting for favorite design will take place online and during the gala. Every $1 donation equals one vote, and all funds raised go directly toward Salina Art Center’s exhibitions, education programs, and community events.
- The artist/designer with the most votes will win a $1,000 prize.
- The top five vote-getting designs will be displayed at Salina Art Center from February 11 – March 30, 2026.
KEY DEADLINES
October 7 – Call for Artists goes live. Artists may email their intent to participate and ask questions.
November 7 – Application deadline. Submit:
Initial sketches (PNG or JPEG)
List of proposed materials
Short artist bio
November 15 – Artists selected + virtual Artist Draft with sponsors.
November 22 – Signed contracts due. Stipends distributed. Artists begin fabrication.
December 10 – Final sketches due for marketing. SAC connects artists with sponsors.
January 3 – Completed garment photos + materials list updates due.
January 10 – Voting links go live. Artists begin sharing.
January 20 – Submit final artist bio + runway description for emcee. SAC provides final logistics.
January 31 – Garden Party Gala Fashion Show + After Party
DESIGN GUIDELINES
- Fashion must align with the “Garden Party” theme, blending art, storytelling, and movement. Think floral drama, Regency elegance, Impressionist fantasy—or something entirely unexpected within those bounds.
- Designs must be able to fit through standard doorways and allow models to ascend/descend three steps.
- Artists are responsible for recruiting their own models (or may model their own design).
- This is a charitable event. Photos, videos, and artist information will be used in event marketing and promotions.
- We encourage the use of unexpected or non-conventional materials! Historically, the most eye-catching and memorable designs (and vote-getters!) have incorporated inventive, surprising elements.
QUESTIONS? READY TO APPLY?
Email [email protected] with subject line: GALA FASHION 2026