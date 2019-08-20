Call For Street Fair Parade Entries

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is seeking parade entries and invites you to participate in this wonderful event. Last year’s parade was attended by over 3,400 people.

Parade applications must be returned by Tuesday, September 3, in order to participate. There is no entry fee. Fill out an application online or download at http://smokyhillmuseum.org under the Street Fair tab. To have an application mailed to you, email [email protected], or call Rosa De La Cruz at 785-309-5776.

This year’s parade theme is “Salina’s Old West” to support a brand new area at the Street Fair. Decorated entries are highly encouraged. On September 28, the parade entry sign‐in will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants must be signed in and in place by 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Due to construction, the parade route will be on Seventh Street, between Elm and the Masonic Temple. An information packet will be sent to everyone who enters by the deadline.