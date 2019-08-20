Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 99 ° | Lo: 74 °

Call For Street Fair Parade Entries

KSAL StaffAugust 20, 2019

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is seeking parade entries and invites you to participate in this wonderful event. Last year’s parade was attended by over 3,400 people.

Parade applications must be returned by Tuesday, September 3, in order to participate. There is no entry fee. Fill out an application online or download at http://smokyhillmuseum.org under the Street Fair tab. To have an application mailed to you, email [email protected], or call Rosa De La Cruz at 785-309-5776.

This year’s parade theme is “Salina’s Old West” to support a brand new area at the Street Fair. Decorated entries are highly encouraged. On September 28, the parade entry sign‐in will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants must be signed in and in place by 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Due to construction, the parade route will be on Seventh Street, between Elm and the Masonic Temple. An information packet will be sent to everyone who enters by the deadline.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Four Teenage Victims Allege Sexual ...

A former employee at St. Francis Ministries in Salina was taken into custody Monday on charges of ra...

August 20, 2019 Comments

Call For Street Fair Parade Entries

Top News

August 20, 2019

Salina Hosting UAS Tech Forum

Top News

August 20, 2019

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/19

Sports News

August 20, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Four Teenage Victims Alle...
August 20, 2019Comments
Salina Health Organizatio...
August 20, 2019Comments
Salina Science Mission Op...
August 20, 2019Comments
VIDEO: Kenwood Cove Lets ...
August 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH