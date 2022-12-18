Call for Proposals – WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium

Emerging scholars are invited to submit a presentation abstract to be a featured speaker during the annual D-Day Commemorative Symposium at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

The Roosevelt, Truman, and Eisenhower Presidential Libraries are seeking submissions from emerging scholars to be a featured speaker during the virtual symposium held the first week of June. The symposium focuses on specialized topics related to the Allied effort in World War II.

According to the Eisenhower facility, the 2023 theme is in-line with their overarching annual theme of “Difficult Decisions.”

This symposium seeks to explore decisions influencing World War II not related to combat strategy and tactics. Our goal is to enhance the future of WWII scholarship by examining lesser-known topics and showcasing new and emerging scholars.

Each program is scheduled for one hour. The guest speaker will present their topic for approximately 40 minutes allowing time for audience participation and questions at the end. Each program wraps up with a Scholar Spotlight where we get to know a little bit more about each of these up and coming scholars.

Submission packets should include the presentation abstract, applicant contact information, education status and academic goals summary. Email submission packets to [email protected] with the subject line D-Day Symposium no later than April 7, 2023. Selected participants will be notified May 12 and will receive a modest honorarium.

_ _ _

Photo via Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum archives: June 5, 1944, Dwight D. Eisenhower speaks with paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division just before they board their planes to participate in the first assault of the Normandy invasion