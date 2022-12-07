Salina, KS

Call For Christmas Cards

Todd PittengerDecember 7, 2022

It’s a call for Christmas cards. Kansas Highway Patrol Troop Ben Gardner has issued a request for Christmas cards.

Via social media he posted this week:

“I need your help.
Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily. Be so kind to mail them a Christmas card. I hope to COVER the wall with cards of support.”

The mailing address is:

KHP
2019 E. Iron
Salina, Ks 67401
Attn: Trooper Ben

_ _ _

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

