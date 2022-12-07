It’s a call for Christmas cards. Kansas Highway Patrol Troop Ben Gardner has issued a request for Christmas cards.

Via social media he posted this week:

“I need your help.

Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily. Be so kind to mail them a Christmas card. I hope to COVER the wall with cards of support.”

The mailing address is:

KHP

2019 E. Iron

Salina, Ks 67401

Attn: Trooper Ben

_ _ _

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash