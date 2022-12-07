It’s a call for Christmas cards. Kansas Highway Patrol Troop Ben Gardner has issued a request for Christmas cards.
Via social media he posted this week:
“I need your help.
Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily. Be so kind to mail them a Christmas card. I hope to COVER the wall with cards of support.”
The mailing address is:
KHP
2019 E. Iron
Salina, Ks 67401
Attn: Trooper Ben
_ _ _
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
