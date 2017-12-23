Caleb Jordan’s 32 Leads the Way in Sacred Heart’s Win

There was no doubt about it after Thursday night’s game: when Caleb Jordan gets in the zone, it’s going to be a long night for any Sacred Heart opponent.

Sacred Heart rode the Jordan barrage of buckets on their way to a 63-51 win over Southeast of Saline.

In a jam-packed gym, many expected the first installment of this year’s ‘Saline County Rivalry’ to be a good one. However, not many knew what to expect out of Jordan.

The Knights senior came off of just a two point performance against Central Plains earlier in the week. Jordan would quickly put those questions to bed as he came out hot shooting the ball and stayed hot all night long, scoring a game and season high 32 points.

Southeast of Saline kept it close in the first quarter as the Knights and Trojans went back-and-forth. Sacred Heart led 18-15 after one.

The second quarter, Jordan began to heat up even more. The Knight senior led his team with 15 first half points on their way to a 32-26 halftime lead.

The third quarter is where Jordan put his stamp on the game. The Knights exploded to a 23-12 period as Jordan could not miss. He hit three after three on his way to a 16 point period. After the barrage of buckets from Sacred Heart, the Knights led 55-38.

Cole Elmore and Trace Leners would play excellent defense and they made life hard for the Southeast offense. Elmore and Leners would also compliment Jordan on the offensive end on the way to a big win for Sacred Heart.

Southeast of Saline (3-2, 1-1 NCAA) did the best they could to hang around, but the third quarter knocked the Trojans out of the game. Hunter White and Jake Huffaker led the way for SES as both finished with 15 points each.

Sacred Heart (6-2, 3-0 NCAA) were led by Jordan’s 32. No other Knight finished in double-figures, though Elmore finished one point shy with nine points on the rivalry win.

Both teams are now off until the beginning of January. Southeast of Saline will host Minneapolis on Jan. 5, while Sacred Heart travels to Hays TMP on Jan. 6.

Southeast of Saline 59, Sacred Heart 43

The Lady Trojans of Southeast of Saline continued their dominance in the ‘Saline County Rivalry’ after SES led from start to finish over Sacred Heart.

Southeast of Saline pulled away late in the first quarter, leading 18-9 after one and 35-16 at halftime.

The Lady Trojans’ defense was phenomenal, suffocating the Sacred Heart offense to multiple turnovers and one-and-done possessions. For as good as the Trojans’ defense was, their offense was pretty good too.

Southeast of Saline had a balanced offense all night, as Sacred Heart couldn’t focus on just one scorer.

Sacred Heart (2-6, 1-2 NCAA) was able to tighten up the game a little bit in the second half, but never got back to within 10. The Knights were once again led by Anna Ivey who finished with 11 points. Amber Palen also tied the lead in scoring with 11 as well.

Southeast of Saline (2-3, 1-1 NCAA) were incredibly balanced in scoring. The Lady Trojans had six players score eight points or more, including three in double-figures. SES was led by Keely Orr’s 12 points, Meredith Tillberg had 11 and Emma Fear’s 10 points.

Up next, Southeast of Saline gets Minneapolis on Jan. 5, while Sacred Heart plays the Hays TMP Monarchs on Jan. 6.