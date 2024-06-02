Cadets to Become Firefighters

Four fire cadets are set to become Salina Firefighters.

According to the Salina Fire Department they will celebrate the graduation of the cadets, along with addition of an experienced lateral transfer.

The graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 14th, at 2:30 PM at the Salina Fire Station #1, 222 W. Elm St.

The graduating cadets include:

Cadet: Camden Carswell

Cadet: Ian Frost

Cadet: Dillon Schmidt

Cadet: Tyler Triano

These cadets have successfully completed an intensive training program, including fire suppression techniques, emergency medical response, hazardous materials handling, and community fire safety education. Their journey has been one of rigorous training, teamwork, and personal growth.

The cadets will be welcomed as fully-fledged firefighters, ready to respond to the needs of our community.

Additionally, Firefighter Paramedic Kenneth Ricardez joins the Salina Fire Department with 5 years of experience in the fire and emergency medical service.

Family members, friends, and civic leaders are invited to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion