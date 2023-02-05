“KHP has a great relationship with the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. By working together, this program gives us the opportunity to help high school students understand and appreciate the law enforcement field. While at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, they will get the opportunity to experience some of the training that law enforcement officers receive,” said Patrol Superintendent, Colonel Herman Jones.

Students at Cadet Law are instructed by KHP Troopers who will help develop and encourage the students, mentoring them throughout the week of Cadet Law.

Cadet Law participants will experience classroom instruction, and the real-world activities of a Trooper. Cadets will go to the firing range and practice pursuit driving at the driving range. They will also get the opportunity to ride with the Patrol’s pilots in agency aircraft and see presentations from the Patrol’s canine handlers. Physical training and attention to detail are both emphasized throughout the duration of the program.

In order for a student to be eligible to attend Cadet Law, students must be a high school student entering their Senior year or a student that has just graduated. They must also have a “C+” academic average. Students must be deemed medically fit to participate in all activities. Students will need to fill out an application to attend, including writing a brief essay on why they would like to participate in the program. Applications are due by March 31, 2023. Contact the American Legion at (785) 232-9315 for an application and further information. There is a $50 application fee for the cadet, and there is a $300 sponsorship fee by the local American Legion Post or American Legion Auxiliary Post. Lodging, food, and uniform are provided for the week. More information and the application for Cadet Law can be found here: Cadet Law Enforcement Academy – Kansas Department of The American Legion (kansaslegion.org).

_ _ _

Kansas Highway Patrol Photo