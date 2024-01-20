Cadet Law Academy Planned in Salina

High school students interested in law enforcement will have the opportunity this summer to see what law enforcement training and careers are like through the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy program. The Cadet Law program is hosted by the Patrol and sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. Cadet Law will be held from June 16-21, 2024.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cadet Law gives young men and women the opportunity to learn about the duties, training, and discipline that go along with a career in law enforcement. Students will learn a great deal about leadership, and about coming together as a team.

“ KHP has a great relationship with the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. By working together, this program gives us the opportunity to help high school students understand and appreciate the law enforcement field. While at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, they will get the opportunity to experience some of the training that law enforcement officers receive,” said Captain Candice Breshears.

Students at Cadet Law are instructed by KHP Troopers who will help develop and encourage the students, mentoring them throughout the week of Cadet Law.

Cadet Law participants will experience classroom instruction, and the real-world activities of a Trooper. Cadets will go to the firing range and practice pursuit driving at the driving range. They will also get the opportunity to ride with the Patrol’s pilots in agency aircraft and see presentations from the Patrol’s canine handlers. Physical training and attention to detail are both emphasized throughout the duration of the program.

To be eligible to attend Cadet Law, students must be a high school student entering their Senior year or a student that has just graduated. They must also have a “C+” academic average and be deemed medically fit to participate in all activities. Students will need to fill out an application to attend, including writing a brief essay on why they would like to participate in the program. Applications are due by March 31, 2023. There is a $50 application fee for the cadet. A Local American Legion Post or American Legion Auxiliary Post provides the $300 sponsorship fee for the student. Lodging, food, and uniform are provided for the week. More information and the application for Cadet Law can be found here: https://kansashighwaypatrol.gov/wwsj.