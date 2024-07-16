Caden Favors Selected in MLB Draft

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State senior left-handed pitcher Caden Favors was selected in the 6th Round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians on Monday afternoon. Favors was the 175th overall selection.

The Shockers have now had a player picked in 44 consecutive MLB drafts with the exception of 2020, which was shortened to just five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Favors was the workhorse of the Wichita State weekend rotation in 2024, earning Second Team ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region and First Team All-American Athletic Conference honors. The southpaw went 9-4 with a 3.21 ERA over 17 appearances that included 16 starts and 106.2 innings, the seventh-most in the country and the highest total from a Shocker since Jordan Cooper tossed 107.1 in 2010. Favors struck out 107 while issuing only 20 walks, good for a 5.35:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio that easily led the American Athletic Conference and ranked 18th nationally. His 1.69 walks per nine innings was the lowest rate in the conference while the 107 strikeouts ranked second on the circuit. He notched 10 strikeouts in consecutive starts against Utah Tech and Long Beach State on his way to becoming the first WSU pitcher with 100 strikeouts in a season since Charlie Lowell in 2011.

Favors was the only hurler in the AAC with multiple complete games and worked at least 5.2 innings in every start except for his final start before the conference tournament when he was lifted early to preserve his pitch count. He delivered two brilliant starts in the conference tournament, holding UAB to one run over 6.1 innings and top-seeded East Carolina to two runs over 7.0 innings.

The left-hander finished his three-season Wichita State career 14-9 with a 3.29 ERA in 61 appearances and 25 starts covering 200.0 innings. He struck out 191 and walked 47.

The MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday with rounds 11-20, beginning at 1:00 pm CT.