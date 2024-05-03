Cadaver Lab Funded at Bethany

Bethany College has received funding to establish a new field of study.

According to the school, the McPherson County Community Foundation (MCCF) has awarded a generous grant to establish a groundbreaking Cadaver Dissection Program. This initiative, made possible by the Foundation’s unwavering support and distribution of the David J. Nutt Fund, will revolutionize the educational landscape at Bethany College and in the Smoky Valley community.

The grant, totaling $175,000, will facilitate renovating two spaces on the Bethany College campus to create a state-of-the-art cadaver dissection lab and update teaching laboratories. The College will actively pursue further funding to commence this transformative project.

Danielle Loder, Assistant Professor of Biology at Bethany College, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This grant is a game-changer for our students. The opportunity to engage in cadaver dissection will deepen their understanding of human anatomy and enhance their competitiveness in graduate programs and healthcare careers.”

Interim President Steve Eckman commended the efforts of the faculty and staff in securing the grant, stating, “We are immensely grateful to the McPherson County Community Foundation for their incredible generosity. This grant will benefit our students and enrich the educational experiences available in the Smoky Valley community.”

The Cadaver Dissection Program will serve Bethany College students and offer educational outreach to local high schools. The program aims to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals within the region by providing access to advanced anatomical studies.

Bethany College is committed to launching the Cadaver Dissection Program and looks forward to its impact on students and the community. The College sincerely thanks the McPherson County Community Foundation for its visionary support and the David J. Nutt Fund for its continued contributions.

The McPherson County Community Foundation (MCCF) is dedicated to improving the lives of McPherson County, Kansas residents. Through its various funds, including the David J. Nutt Fund, the Foundation supports community initiatives, educational programs, and projects that enhance the quality of life in the region.