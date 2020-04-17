Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected bank card thief who was caught on camera. The case is this week’s Saline Crime Stopper’s crime of the week.

Police say on April 14th they received a report in which multiple banking cards were misplaced. The report indicated the banking cards were used at three different locations on April 13th at the flowing locations:

Walmart, 2900 S 9th St

Office Max, 2620 Planet Ave

Walgreens, 700 S Broadway

Images of a white male using the card were caught on camera. The suspect was associated with a silver SUV outside of one of the locations.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.