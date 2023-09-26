BYU & KU Take Home Weekly Big 12 Volleyball Accolade

BYU’s Erin Livingston (Offensive) and Whitney McEwan-Llarenas (Defensive) along with Kansas’ Raegan Burns (Rookie) earned Big 12 volleyball awards for the opening week of league play.



Livingston led BYU to a pair of ranked sweeps in the Cougars’ inaugural league matches. The outside hitter finished with the match-high in kills with 12 against No. 20 Houston and 13 against No. 18 Baylor. During the match against UH, Livingston surpassed the 1,000-career kills milestone, becoming just the 23rd BYU player to do so. On the week, the Family Life major tallied a .321 hitting percentage to go along with three service aces. Her 5.2 points per set ranked second among league players. This is Livingston’s second offensive weekly recognition this season.



McEwan-Llarenas led the Big 12 during the week with 2.67 blocks per set. The master’s student led all players in blocks in the Cougars’ two ranked matchups and posted a career-high of five digs in the sweep of Houston. This is her first weekly honor and marks the first time a BYU player has won the award.



Burns tied for the lead among Conference players with 5.63 digs per set, including her career-high of 28 digs in KU’s first match on the road against Texas Tech. The freshman added 17 digs in the Jayhawks’ 3-0 victory over the Red Raiders to earn her first Conference accolade.



A full list of this season’s weekly award winners can be found here.