BYU, ISU & K-State Acquire Big 12 Volleyball Week Nine Awards

K-State’s Aliyah Carter (offensive), BYU’s Brielle Kemavor (defensive) and Iowa State’s Rachel Van Gorp (rookie) claimed weekly league volleyball accolades for the ninth week of the 2024 season.

Carter led Conference players with 7.06 points per set (No. 4 nationally) and 6.56 kills per set (No. 2 nationally) during the week. The outside hitter’s 27 kills against then-No. 21 Utah set the school record for kills in a four-set match in the rally-scoring era. With her 22nd kill against the Utes, Carter moved to second all-time in career kills at K-State. The native of Dubuque, Iowa joined an elite group of Wildcat greats in the five-set nationally-televised victory against ISU as she became the first K-State player since 2011 to tally 30 or more kills in a match and is one of only seven players in school history to produce a 30-kill match. This is her 10th career weekly Big 12 honor, the ninth most all-time, and her fifth league Offensive Player of the Week title.

Kemavor paced the Cougars defensively at the net with a career-high 12 blocks in BYU’s win at Colorado. The middle blocker averaged a nation-leading 3.00 blocks per set with her 12 total blocks. Adding 14 kills, the Bristow, Virginia native finished with her second double-double of the season. Kemavor is just the seventh middle blocker to record a double-double in the rally-scoring era at BYU, the fifth to post more than one in the same season and the first since 2012. This is her first career Big 12 weekly award.

Van Gorp ranked seventh in the Conference with an average of 4.11 digs per set during the week where ISU faced No. 8 Kansas and K-State. Her 20 digs against the Jayhawks led all players in the match and was the freshman’s third 20-plus dig match while her 17 digs against the Cyclones pushed her double-digit dig streak to five matches. This is the kinesiology major’s first league recognition.

A full list of this season’s weekly award winners can be found here.

Offensive Player of the Week

Aliyah Carter, K-State, OH, Gr.

Defensive Player of the Week

Brielle Kemavor, BYU, MB, So.

Rookie of the Week

Rachel Van Gorp, Iowa State, L/OH, Fr.