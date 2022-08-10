By Air and By Sea

An Apache helicopter and crew from Fort Riley were part of a boating event in Michigan.

According to the Army, one of the highlights of the 13th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix speedboat race in Michigan City, Indiana, Aug. 5 – 7, was the appearance of an AH-64 Apache helicopter from Fort Riley.

Pilots and systems maintainers with 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division worked in tandem with U.S. Army Chicago Recruiting Battalion to promote awareness of the Army. The helicopter arrived in style at the Great Lakes Grand Prix, flying along Lake Michigan’s southern shore, before landing by the beach to set the stage for a weekend of high-octane

entertainment.

It was a “normal” duty day with a twist for the 1-6 CAV soldiers. They performed maintenance checks and post-flight inspections as they interacted with race fans and teams. As soon as the Apache touched down, fans flocked to the helicopter to take pictures.

“It’s a great feeling. I get to sit and talk about my job and educate people about what I do,” said Sgt. Kyle Mowen, an Apache helicopter maintainer with Bravo Troop, 1-6 CAV. “It’s nice to talk to the people. They could talk for days and days about boats and how they perform. They take a lot of pride in their boats.”

_ _ _

U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keegan Costello: U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Mowen, an AH-64 Army Attack Helicopter Repairer with 1st Squadron, 6th Calvary Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, teaches a young race fan about the Apache helicopter at the Great Lakes Grand Prix, Michigan City, Indiana, on August 6th, 2022. Pilots and systems maintainers with the 1st Infantry Division worked in tandem with U.S. Army Chicago Recruiting Battalion to promote awareness of the Army by facilitating a static display of an AH-64 Apache helicopter.