Busy Weekend of Activities

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of activities to choose from.

Weekend activities in the Salina area include:

40th Annual Theatre Salina Guild Geranium & Plant Sale

Friday, April 17

8 am-8 pm

Theatre Salina

303 E Iron

Art & Coffee

Saturday, April 18

10 am-noon

Salina Art Center

242 S Santa Fe

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

Saturday, April 18

7-9 pm

Sunday, April 19

2-4 pm

6-8 pm

Salina South High

730 E Magnolia Rd

Slow Roll Recreational Bike Ride

Saturday, April 18

9-10 am

Sunflower Bank

176 N Santa Fe

Salina Symphony Youth Choir Spring Concert

Sunday, April 19

4-5 pm

University United Methodist Church

1507 S Santa Fe

If you have an activity you would like to add to the list, let us know at [email protected].