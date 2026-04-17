Busy Weekend of Activities

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of activities to choose from.
Weekend activities in the Salina area include:
40th Annual Theatre Salina Guild Geranium & Plant Sale
Friday, April 17
8 am-8 pm
Theatre Salina
303 E Iron
Art & Coffee
Saturday, April 18
10 am-noon
Salina Art Center
242 S Santa Fe
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Saturday, April 18
7-9 pm
Sunday, April 19
2-4 pm
6-8 pm
Salina South High
730 E Magnolia Rd
Slow Roll Recreational Bike Ride
Saturday, April 18
9-10 am
Sunflower Bank
176 N Santa Fe
Salina Symphony Youth Choir Spring Concert
Sunday, April 19
4-5 pm
University United Methodist Church
1507 S Santa Fe
If you have an activity you would like to add to the list, let us know at [email protected].