Busy Weekend of Activities

By Jennifer Lamer April 17, 2026

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of activities to choose from.

Weekend activities in the Salina area include:

40th Annual Theatre Salina Guild Geranium & Plant Sale
Friday, April 17
8 am-8 pm
Theatre Salina
303 E Iron

Art & Coffee
Saturday, April 18
10 am-noon
Salina Art Center
242 S Santa Fe

The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Saturday, April 18
7-9 pm

Sunday, April 19

2-4 pm
6-8 pm

Salina South High
730 E Magnolia Rd

Slow Roll Recreational Bike Ride 
Saturday, April 18
9-10 am
Sunflower Bank
176 N Santa Fe

Salina Symphony Youth Choir Spring Concert 
Sunday, April 19
4-5 pm
University United Methodist Church
1507 S Santa Fe

 

If you have an activity you would like to add to the list, let us know at [email protected].