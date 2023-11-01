Busy Season For Bethany Music

The Bethany College Music Department has a busy November and December schedule of musical events. All are free and open to the public.

According to Bethany, each semester the college offers a variety of musical performances featuring talented student musicians and esteemed faculty. Bethany takes great pride in presenting a diverse calendar of fine art events for Lindsborg and the surrounding communities, offering opportunities to celebrate music, art, and culture on our campus.

The Bethany College Music Department welcomes Lindsborg and surrounding communities to the following events:

On Sunday, November 5, at 3 p.m., Guest Pianist Jeffery Savage will be presenting a recital in Pearson Chapel. Savage, a faculty member at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory, has performed at prestigious venues and conducted master classes both nationally and internationally. He has won top prizes in renowned national and international competitions. During this recital, he will perform and speak about Beethoven’s popular “Pathetique Sonata.” The recital is sponsored by the McPherson Area Piano Teachers League and Bethany College.

Tuesday, November 14, at 2:30 p.m., a department recital will be held in the Pearson Chapel on the Bethany College Campus. Department recitals are held four times a semester and showcase the talented music students at Bethany College.

Tuesday, November 28, at 7 p.m., the Bethany College Orchestra will present a concert in Presser Hall Auditorium featuring the Salina South High School Orchestra.

Tuesday, December 5, at 2:30 p.m., a department recital will be held in the Pearson Chapel on the Bethany College Campus. Department recitals are held four times a semester and showcase the talented music students at Bethany College.

Thursday, December 7, at 7 p.m., the Bethany College Symphonic Band will present a concert in Presser Hall Auditorium featuring the Buhler High School Band.

Sunday, December 10, at 4 p.m., “The Word Was Made Flesh” a Christmas collaboration between the Bethany College Choirs, Handbells, and Campus Ministry will take place at Bethany Lutheran Church at 320 N. Main St., in Lindsborg, Kansas.

“This season, we enter the Christmas story with our deepest longings and greatest joys. In the fullness of our humanity, we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. God is with us and we encounter again the mystery of God who draws near,” says Mark Lucas, Associate Professor of Music at Bethany College.