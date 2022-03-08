Busy Month at Art Center Locations

Salina Art Center has a full month of events for March
According to the organization, all three locations located at the heart of downtown Salina have exciting events for everyone to enjoy. Salina Art Center is located at 242 S Santa Fe, the Art Center Cinema is located at 150 S Santa Fe, and the Warehouse is located at 149 S 4th St.
Upcoming March events include:
- Salon Discussion Series, March 10, 5:30 PM, Art Center Cinema. Celebrating Woman’s History Month with the film, Frida Kahlo. After the film, Cori Sherman North, curator at Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery and art historian will discuss “Frida Kahlo and Working Women Artists of the 1930s”. Regular ticket prices still apply. Film discussions $5.
- Craft 149, March 11, 5-7 PM, Warehouse. Come to the Art Center Warehouse after the work week to have a drink, snack, and your main entrée of art-making! Drawing, sculpting, coloring, and painting are on the menu. Second Friday of every month. Registration is suggested because space is limited. Ages 21+. $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Visit our website at www.SalinaArtCenter.org to learn more and to register.
- Lunch & Learn After Dark, March 16, 6-7 PM, Salina Art Center, FREE. Kaye Monk-Morgan, VP for Strategic Engagement and Planning at Wichita State University will speak about Critical Race Theory (CRT) is and what it isn’t.
- Science On Screen, March 22, 5:30 PM, Art Center Cinema, FREE. National Night of Science On Screen with the film First Man and speaker Forger [Mark] Stucky, astronaut, who will discuss commercial space travel after the film.
- Film & Discussion, March 31, 5:30 PM, Art Center Cinema, FREE. Kirk Sharp, Executive Director of the Gordon Parks Museum will speak following the screening of The Learning Tree, written and directed by Gordon Parks.