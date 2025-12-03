Busy Holiday Weekend on Highways

By Todd Pittenger December 3, 2025

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers  were busy over Thanksgiving weekend, issuing 1,162 citations.

Among other things, troopers also  worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday reporting period. The fatal crash occurred in Finney County.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 30th.

Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2023 and 2024.

Enforcement Data 2023 2024 2025
DUI Arrests 18 13 19
Speed Citations 621 1,135 1,162
Speed Warning 689 1,042 635
Safety Belt Citations 40 86 85
Safety Belt Warnings 6 7 4
Safety Belt Teen Citations 2 3 3
Safety Belt Teen Warnings 1 0 2
Child Restraint Citations 17 22 28
Motorist Assist 1,117 893 882
Crash Data 2023 2024 2025
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0
Non-DUI Fatal Crashes 1 1 1
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 1 1 1

*Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Reporting period for 2024 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

Reporting period for 2025 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.