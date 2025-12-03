Busy Holiday Weekend on Highways

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over Thanksgiving weekend, issuing 1,162 citations.

Among other things, troopers also worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday reporting period. The fatal crash occurred in Finney County.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 30th.

Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2023 and 2024.