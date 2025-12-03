Busy Holiday Weekend on Highways

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over Thanksgiving weekend, issuing 1,162 citations.
Among other things, troopers also worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday reporting period. The fatal crash occurred in Finney County.
The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 30th.
Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2023 and 2024.
|Enforcement Data
|2023
|2024
|2025
|DUI Arrests
|18
|13
|19
|Speed Citations
|621
|1,135
|1,162
|Speed Warning
|689
|1,042
|635
|Safety Belt Citations
|40
|86
|85
|Safety Belt Warnings
|6
|7
|4
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|2
|3
|3
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|1
|0
|2
|Child Restraint Citations
|17
|22
|28
|Motorist Assist
|1,117
|893
|882
|Crash Data
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Fatal Crashes
|1
|1
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|1
|1
|1
*Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
Reporting period for 2024 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.
Reporting period for 2025 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.