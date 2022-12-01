Busy December at Library

Wednesday, Dec. 28 | 4 p.m.
Age Group: Kindergarten to 3rd Grade
Prescott Room
Join the Magic Tree House Book Club on amazing adventures through time! With the help of a little magic from Camelot and a very special treehouse, you’ll never know where we’ll end up next. Come along on our next adventure as we learn about science, history, and amazing places all around the world. Through crafts, activities, and games, we can take a vacation without leaving the comfort of the library.
Registration required and opens one week prior to the event.