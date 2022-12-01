Busy December at Library

Exciting youth & teen programs next month! Our youth and teen patrons are a big part of what makes SPL special. We have exciting new programs planned all month long (and also for the rest of 2022!).

Take a look below and make plans to register when registration opens. The Teens’ Kitchen Tuesday, Dec. 6 | 4:30 p.m.

Age Group: 13-17 years

Prescott Room Age Group: 13-17 yearsPrescott Room In this program you will learn easy teen, and dorm, friendly foods that are fun and delicious to make! This month we will be making: gingerbread houses! Registration required and opens one week prior to the event. Registration now open Elf School Friday, Dec. 16 | 4 p.m.

Age Group: Kindergarten to 5th Grade

Prescott Room Age Group: Kindergarten to 5th GradePrescott Room The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Join us and learn what it takes to become one of Santa’s elves. Registration required and opens one week prior to the event. Registration Opens Dec. 9 Holiday Crafts for Teens Wednesday, Dec. 21 | 4 p.m.

Age Group: 12-17 years

Prescott Room Age Group: 12-17 yearsPrescott Room The holidays are here! Sip on some hot cocoa and join us to do some fun seasonal crafts and decorate your own tree ornaments while we listen to Christmas music! Registration required and opens one week prior to the event. Registration Opens Dec. 14 Art Challenges Tuesday, Dec. 27 | 4:30 p.m.

Age Group: 12-17 years

Prescott Room Age Group: 12-17 yearsPrescott Room Are you up for the challenge? Every month we will give you a fun, new art challenge that will test your creativity and cleverness. Registration required and opens one week prior to the event. Registration opens Dec. 20 Magic Treehouse Club Wednesday, Dec. 28 | 4 p.m.

Age Group: Kindergarten to 3rd Grade

Prescott Room Age Group: Kindergarten to 3rd GradePrescott Room Join the Magic Tree House Book Club on amazing adventures through time! With the help of a little magic from Camelot and a very special treehouse, you’ll never know where we’ll end up next. Come along on our next adventure as we learn about science, history, and amazing places all around the world. Through crafts, activities, and games, we can take a vacation without leaving the comfort of the library. Registration required and opens one week prior to the event. Registration opens Dec. 21 Salina Scenes A picture is worth a thousand words! How do you see “community” in Salina/Saline County? What does this community mean to you? What is important to you in Salina? We are looking for images that answer these questions. As part of our Salina Reads Kick-off Event January 14, we will be showing photographs from local citizens as well as our archives. The photographs will span the years from historic to current. Please submit digital photos in JPEG format for consideration to [email protected] by Dec. 31. Photos will be selected based on community significance, content, and amount of space available in the presentation. Salina Public Library will not retain the rights to the photographs, which will be used solely for the slide show projected during library events. _ _ _ Photo by Felicia Buitenwerf on Unsplash