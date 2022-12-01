Salina, KS

Busy December at Library

Todd PittengerDecember 1, 2022

It will be a busy December at Salina Public Library, full of events.

According to the library, numerous events and activities are planned for the entire family. Highlights include among others, Cookies in the North Pole, Elf School, and Christmas Storytime.

Here is the complete schedule:

Upcoming Programs
Registration opens a week prior to class date unless otherwise noted.
 
Storytimes for all!
Princess Storytime
Wednesday, Dec. 7 | 10:15 a.m.
Age Group: Early Childhood (3-5 years)
Prescott Room
No Registration Required

Join Ms. Heather and special guest, Elsa, for a fabulous Princess themed storytime. We will share some great stories, songs and activities!

Cookies in the North Pole

Saturday, Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. & 2 p.m. and
Wednesday, Dec. 14 | 10:15 a.m. & 4:30 p.m.
Age Group: Early Childhood & Youth
Prescott Room

Join Ms. Heather and a special guest for stories, songs and yes……COOKIES!

Registration is required and opens a week prior to the event. Space is limited, so children may only attend one session each.

Registration Opens Dec. 3
Milton the Money Savvy Pup
Tuesday, Dec. 20 | 4:30 p.m.
Age Group: Early Childhood & Youth
Prescott Room
No Registration Required

Join us for Storytime with Salina-born author – Jamie Bosse!  She will be reading both books in her Milton the Money Savvy Pup series that features a cute Corgi pup who is learning to be smart with his money.

Christmas Storytime
Thursday, Dec. 22 | 10:15 a.m.
Age Group: Early Childhood
Prescott Room
No Registration Required

Join Ms. Heather for Christmas themed stories and music!

“Noon” Year’s Eve Party
Friday, Dec. 30 | 11:30 a.m.
Age Group: Early Childhood
Prescott Room

Can’t stay up late but still want to celebrate? Preschoolers and their families are invited to party at the library with stories, crafts, music, and a countdown to noon.

 
Exciting youth & teen programs next month!
Our youth and teen patrons are a big part of what makes SPL special. We have exciting new programs planned all month long (and also for the rest of 2022!).
Take a look below and make plans to register when registration opens.
The Teens’ Kitchen
Tuesday, Dec. 6 | 4:30 p.m.
Age Group: 13-17 years
Prescott Room

In this program you will learn easy teen, and dorm, friendly foods that are fun and delicious to make!

This month we will be making: gingerbread houses!

Registration required and opens one week prior to the event.

Registration now open
Elf School
Friday, Dec. 16 | 4 p.m.
Age Group: Kindergarten to 5th Grade
Prescott Room

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Join us and learn what it takes to become one of Santa’s elves.

Registration required and opens one week prior to the event.

Registration Opens Dec. 9
Holiday Crafts for Teens
Wednesday, Dec. 21 | 4 p.m.
Age Group: 12-17 years
Prescott Room

The holidays are here! Sip on some hot cocoa and join us to do some fun seasonal crafts and decorate your own tree ornaments while we listen to Christmas music!

Registration required and opens one week prior to the event.

Registration Opens Dec. 14
Art Challenges
Tuesday, Dec. 27 | 4:30 p.m.
Age Group: 12-17 years
Prescott Room

Are you up for the challenge? Every month we will give you a fun, new art challenge that will test your creativity and cleverness.

Registration required and opens one week prior to the event.

Registration opens Dec. 20
Magic Treehouse Club
Wednesday, Dec. 28 | 4 p.m.
Age Group: Kindergarten to 3rd Grade
Prescott Room

Join the Magic Tree House Book Club on amazing adventures through time! With the help of a little magic from Camelot and a very special treehouse, you’ll never know where we’ll end up next. Come along on our next adventure as we learn about science, history, and amazing places all around the world. Through crafts, activities, and games, we can take a vacation without leaving the comfort of the library.

Registration required and opens one week prior to the event.

Registration opens Dec. 21
 
Salina Scenes
A picture is worth a thousand words! How do you see “community” in Salina/Saline County? What does this community mean to you? What is important to you in Salina?

We are looking for images that answer these questions. As part of our Salina Reads Kick-off Event January 14, we will be showing photographs from local citizens as well as our archives. The photographs will span the years from historic to current.

Please submit digital photos in JPEG format for consideration to [email protected] by Dec. 31. Photos will be selected based on community significance, content, and amount of space available in the presentation. Salina Public Library will not retain the rights to the photographs, which will be used solely for the slide show projected during library events.

_ _ _

Photo by Felicia Buitenwerf on Unsplash

