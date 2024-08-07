Busy 4-H Day at Tri-Rivers Fair

Hundreds of youngsters, farm animals and 4-H projects are making the newly refurbished barns at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center their home over the next four days.

Ames Ast and his buddy Sawyer Scott were working with “Olivia” the bucket calf on Wednesday – getting ready to walk into the judging ring in Ag Hall during the 2024 Tri-Rivers Fair.

Ames, who is 9-years-old and lives with his family near Kipp is a member of Smoky View 4-H. Students raise orphan or newborn calves each year as a project. The calves are usually started on a bottle with a nipple then eventually trained to drink from a bucket.

Jocelyn Taylor with Cardinal 4-H is set to show her Angus steer, “Magic” inside Ag Hall on Thursday morning during the 4-H Beef Show. Taylor says she has worked with the 1,400-pound steer since this spring and is hoping for a purple ribbon after his time in the ring.

Families and friends have been enjoying the newly renovated Ag Hall, barns and facilities in Salina. Upgrades to the lighting, electric and HVAC with ceiling fans has the agricultural buildings feeling cleaner and brighter. Tri-Rivers Fair runs through Saturday evening with the Demo Derby scheduled for August 17th at Salina Speedway.